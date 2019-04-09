Ticker
UK hammers NKU to get back in win column

UK Athletics
Warren Taylor
Staff Writer

No. 22 Kentucky clanged the aluminum Tuesday evening in a 13-0 run-rule victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse in Highland Heights.


Kentucky (25-15) seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning, never trailed and put the game to bed with back-to-back four-run innings in the 4th and 5th.


The victory snapped the Cats two-game losing skid and energized their potent offense thanks to 14 team hits.


Senior catcher Jenny Schaper blasted her seventh and eighth home runs of the season, a two-run shot in the 4th inning and a three-run knock in the 5th. Schaper finished 2-of-4 at the plate with five RBI and was one of four Wildcats with a multi-hit game.


Abbey Cheek, a senior, swatted her team-leading 15th dinger of the campaign in the 3rd inning. It was one of two hits for her on the day.


Junior infielder Alex Martens collected a trio of hits to go along with two RBI. The highlight of Martens’ day was an RBI double in the 5th.


Freshman outfielder Kayla Kowalik went 2-of-3 in the batter's box, the 11th time the Texas native has done so this spring.


Tatum Spangler (4-0) continued her excellent run in the circle in a four-hit, five-inning shutout, bringing the freshman lefty's scoreless streak to seven frames. She also added an RBI SAC fly in the 2nd inning.


The loss dropped NKU's record to 11-21.


The Cats next take the diamond on Friday in Baton Rouge against LSU in a pivotal SEC showdown.


