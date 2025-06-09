Report: Marrow leaving UK for rival Louisville

Vince Marrow, who has spearheaded Kentucky's recruiting efforts and has coached the Wildcats' tight ends since 2013, is set to take a new general manager's position with rival Louisville, according to a published report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Marrow helped Kentucky become a major player in recruiting battles throughout the Midwest during his time in Lexington, most notably with a steady influx of talent from his home state of Ohio. The ability to draw highly regarded players to UK helped the Wildcats reach a program record eight consecutive bowl games from 2016-23, including a pair of 10-win seasons.

Last summer, Marrow signed a contract extension with UK that was to pay him $1.3 million annually through the 2026 season with the title of associate head coach, but the Cats stumbled to a 4-8 season, and the vibe surrounding the program and Stoops' job security has been ominous for months.

He is expected to make a similar salary at Louisville, although his new position would take him off the field and into the Cards' front office as college football moves into a new era in the wake of the House settlement.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Marrow has known Stoops since childhood, and the two both played football at Cardinal Mooney High School, making the move to UK's biggest rival sure to raise eyebrows across the college football landscape.

Marrow has yet to comment publicly. Kentucky officials were not ready to issue a statement at the time of this report but acknowledged they are tracking the situation.



