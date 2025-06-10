Newcomers have Oweh excited about return to UK

As Otega Oweh was going through the NBA Draft Combine process and weighing the pros and cons of returning to Kentucky for his senior season, he was also tracking Mark Pope's work in the transfer portal.

One of the players that wound up joining the Wildcats, Alabama swingman Mouhamed Dioubate, immediately grabbed Oweh's attention.

Oweh faced the Crimson Tide three times last season -- all victories for Bama -- and the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Dioubate was a consistent problem for UK. In the three matchups, he scored 25 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, blocked two shots, and recorded two steals in 51 total minutes on the floor.

And that didn't include the things that don't show up on a stat sheet.

"Mo is a physical, physical, big guy," Oweh said during a Q&A on Tuesday at the Craft Center. "I was excited when we got him. He's got a really good game. I think he's going to help us a lot... He's got that toughness and grit. That's always good to have.

"I know what he brings, and I didn't like playing against him, to be honest. I know he's going to have that same effect on other people and other teams."

Another former SEC rival, combo guard Denzel Aberdeen from Florida, also took the portal to Lexington.

Kentucky played the Gators only once last season, a thrilling 106-100 win by the Cats in the SEC opener at Rupp Arena, but Aberdeen later found himself on the biggest stage in college basketball in helping Florida win the national championship over Houston.

He scored seven points in the title game, including two of the biggest baskets of the second half as the Gators came from behind to win 65-63.

"Zel, he's fresh off a ring," Oweh said of the 6-foot-5 combo guard. "I know he's a solid (point guard). I know he's going to bring that calmness to our group."

Another new backcourt mate, Jaland Lowe from Pittsburgh, brings dynamic energy. The 6-foot-3 All-ACC selection averaged close to 17 points and six assists per game for the Panthers.

"I think both of them will complement each other really well," Oweh said. "J-Lowe's a quick, shifty, speedy guard, and Denzel, he's calm and smooth. It will give defenses two different styles they've got to guard."

That's just three of the 10 new faces that Oweh and fellow UK returnees Collin Chandler, Trent Noah, and Brandon Garrison will be getting to know in the days to come.

It's comforting to have some familiarity on the roster, unlike a year ago when Pope had to bring together an entirely new team in a short period of time.

"It's definitely a good feeling to have a couple of guys where you have that close-knit bond and they already understand what it takes, what you've got to do to be successful here. A lot of guys may not be ready for what it takes to play for Kentucky basketball, but we've got multiple guys who have been here and can use that."

He says it won't take long for the newcomers to get acclimated.

"It's been great. We started clicking really quickly," Oweh said. "I think everybody knows, with a new team, you have to click really fast. We haven't started workouts yet, but we've seen everybody in the gym every single day, multiple times a day, so that's always a good sign.

"Coach Pope does a good job of recruiting good guys."



