Cats land commitment from 2026 wideout

On a day already loaded with stunning news for the Wildcats, Kentucky managed to pick up a big commitment from a three-star wide receiver.

Valdosta (Ga.) standout Prince Jean gave his verbal to UK wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington almost a week after making an official visit to Lexington. He announced his decision via a post on social media platform X (see below).

Jean (6-1, 175) also has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kansas State, and Virginia, among a host of other top programs.

As a junior, he caught 45 passes for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also played defensive back in his prep career, and is listed as a Top 30 athlete nationally by Rivals.

Jean joins Texas wideout Davis McCray and Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive lineman Jarvis Strickland Jr. on the Cats' commitment board for 2026.