Published Jun 10, 2025
VIDEO: Oweh Talks Return To Cats
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Embed content not available

Kentucky’s Otega Oweh spoke to the media on Tuesday about his decision to return to the Wildcats for his senior season after attending the NBA Combine.

