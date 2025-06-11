Additional kickoff/broadcast windows announced for UK

Additional kickoff windows and broadcast assignments for Kentucky football were announced on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will open the season on Aug. 30 against Toledo (12:45 ET, SEC Network) at Kroger Field, followed by two more home games against Ole Miss (3:30 ET, ABC) on Sept. 6 and Eastern Michigan (7:30 ET, ESPNU) on Sept. 13.

After an open date on Sept. 20, Kentucky hits the road for the first time with an SEC battle at South Carolina on Sept. 27. A kickoff time has yet to be determined, and the broadcast will be on a flex plan for either mid-afternoon or evening.

An Oct. 4 matchup at Georgia will be a Noon ET kickoff on ABC.

After a second open date on Oct. 11, the Cats will welcome Texas to Lexington for the first time on Oct. 18. Much to the delight of those seeking to engage in the Keeneland "Daily Double," the game has been selected for a night kickoff with broadcast assignment to be announced at a later date.

Tennessee comes to Kroger Field on Oct. 25 for another night kickoff with TV to be announced at a later date.

Three of the five November games (at Auburn on Nov. 1, Florida in Lexington on Nov. 8, and the Governor's Cup at Louisville on Nov. 29) will all be TBA decisions.

The Nov. 15 game against Tennessee Tech at Kroger Field will be a 1:30 ET kickoff on SEC Network-Plus.

The Nov. 22 matchup at Vanderbilt will be an afternoon kickoff with broadcast TBA.

*****

Afternoon –3:30-4:30 p.m. ET

Night – 6-8 p.m. ET

Flex – 3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET

TBA – Kickoff time and / or TV designation will be determined at a later date