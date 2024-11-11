VIDEO: Oweh, Williams Preview Cats' Matchup with Duke
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh and center Amari Williams spoke with the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with Duke on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh and center Amari Williams spoke with the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' matchup with Duke on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Atlanta.
UK's Brea, Kriisa talk about providing spark off the bench.
UK's Brea, Kriisa talk about providing spark off the bench.