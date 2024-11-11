Week 11: CI's SEC Power Rankings

Kentucky was off over the weekend and the big picture isn't looking good for the team in 2024, but CI's SEC Power Rankings are updated regularly anyway.

Here they are after Week 11 with most of conference play behind us.

1. Texas

When you look over the whole season to date Texas looks like the top team in the league. Sure, they lost to Georgia at home, but otherwise they've been unscathed and even with that regular season finale against A&M have the best chance of any league team to reach the playoff. They're the only SEC team ranked in the top-5 nationally.

2. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin finally got over the hump against one of the league's teams that has been elite in recent years. The Rebels' 28-10 win against Georgia feels like a big moment for a program that pushed all its chips in and is finally firing on all cylinders.

3. Tennessee

We can debate how good Tennessee "really" is. As we've said, because of the offensive struggles they don't look as complete as the nation's other highly ranked teams. Handling Mississippi State shouldn't prompt us to reexamine those priors about the Vols, but they press on now at 8-1 and 5-1 in the SEC.

4. Alabama

At times, Alabama looks like it should be 1 or 2. They've defeated Georgia and they just blew out LSU in a night game in Baton Rouge. But there are still both of those losses in the Volunteer State.

5. Georgia

What has happened to the Dawgs since that dominating win over Clemson in Week 1? They almost lost to Kentucky and gave up 31 points to Mississippi State in addition to the losses. Carson Beck now has 12 picks on the season. They now have no more margin for error and need to win out to finish 10-2. But even that Georgia Tech game looks up for grabs now that the Yellow Jackets beat Miami.

6. Texas A&M

The Aggies are a safe bet to move to 8-2 with New Mexico State in College Station this weekend. But top rusher Le'Veon Moss is out for the rest of the year. If they can take care of Auburn following this weekend it should come down to a game at home against Texas for a berth in the playoff.

7. South Carolina

If Clark Lea didn't have Vandy in this position Shane Beamer might be up for the league's Coach of the Year. The Gamecocks are now 6-3 against a tough schedule and with a top-10 win against Texas A&M. They handled Vanderbilt 28-7 over the weekend and with three straight impressive wins are playing as well as any team in the conference.

8. LSU

The Tiger offense couldn't put up enough points and the defense gave up 311 rushing yards to the Crimson Tide in an embarrassing home night loss. LSU will be favored in its final three games - UF, Vandy, and Oklahoma - but they can't be taken for granted because they haven't been consistent enough.

9. Missouri

Nothing has come as easy for Mizzou this year as was expected. They're 7-2 in this day and age you'd think that would make them a top-15 team, being from the SEC. They squeaked by Oklahoma at home and were fortunate to do so. Eli Drinkwitz boasted they're still in the playoff hunt, and if they win out they're still probably in good shape. But that doesn't mean they're one of the best teams in the league.

10. Vanderbilt

The Commodores have reached bowl eligibility but they took one on the chin from South Carolina over the weekend. This team can present problems for anyone if they suck you into their game.

11. Arkansas

The Razorback offense has been fantastic and explosive at times this year, but they had a week to rest and think things over this weekend after giving up 63 to Ole Miss at home. The Hogs are 5-4 and have remaining games against Texas, Louisiana Tech, and at Mizzou.

12. Florida

Billy Napier will keep his job for another season due in part to improvements and life shown this season. UF has had Georgia and Texas the last two weeks and those games along with injury have stymied the momentum they were starting to build. The Gators will probably need to upset either LSU or Ole Miss to reach 6-6 but at least those games are in Gainesville.

13. Oklahoma

It has been a miserable season for Oklahoma, which needs a total overhaul on the offensive side of the ball. The Sooners let another one get away over the weekend against Missouri with late breakdowns. Oklahoma gets Alabama and LSU the next two weeks. Lose both of those and it's a 5-7 season in their inaugural SEC campaign.

14. Auburn

The Tigers have Texas A&M, UL-Monroe, and Alabama to finish the season. There will not be a bowl game for Auburn this year, but they have had a number of close calls. Not good enough from Hugh Freeze this year.

15. Kentucky

The Wildcats were off over the weekend. They should move to 4-6 this weekend. UK has lost four games in a row since winning in Oxford. We'll see if they can upset either Texas or Louisville, but with the offense the way it is, it doesn't seem likely.

16. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are 2-8 overall and trending toward a 2-10 season with Mizzou and Ole Miss the next two weeks.