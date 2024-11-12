Staff Predictions

Kentucky-Duke may be the biggest "name" matchup of the entire college basketball season and we get it tonight in the Champions Classic.

Cats Illustrated staff members share what to expect.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about the matchup?

Travis Graf: Kentucky has a very efficient offense that realistically hasn’t seen most of the perimeter players hit their stride even. The ball movement is crisp and there’s good chemistry among the team already. Duke, as it typically is with teams built around a lot of young pieces, struggles to defend the perimeter this early in the season. It’s going to be even harder than usual to guard Kentucky’s offensive scheme and transition scoring.

David Sisk: Kentucky fans should be optimistic for a number of reasons. Their team is averaging 101.5 points through their first two games. The offense has been a beautiful thing to watch, but obviously the price of poker goes way through the roof on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are running, shooting three-pointers, and the ball and player movement has been exquisite. Marquee games early in the season tend to be run and gun affairs, because offenses are generally ahead of defenses this early in the season. The scouting reports also aren't as in-depth. Another reason for optimism is Kentucky is an older team. The average college grade for the top nine Cat players is 4.3. Duke on the other hand is playing three (very talented) freshmen, and a sophomore in its top eight. Duke may indeed be the most talented team in the country, but the "if you are going to get them, get them now" scenario could come into play.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky is a very experienced team that is firing on all cylinders early in the season on offense. Granted, they haven't seen anything close to the talent they will see tonight, but they've looked really good so far. The way they have shared the ball and worked the offense to find good looks has been impressive. They're a team that should be able to go on runs against just about anybody.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be concerned?

Graf: This is a game where Kentucky could really use some more true rim protection and interior rebounding threats. I don’t see this being a good matchup for Andrew Carr on paper, so I’m curious how the lineups look tomorrow. Duke is young, but they’re talented, and that’s why they have three projected lottery picks. Cooper Flagg is going to be the talk of the night, but Kon Knueppel is going to have a big game I feel.

Sisk: Although Kentucky has been impressive through the first two games it has been against overwhelmed opponents. A brand new roster with no returners means we can't really know what to expect against the top teams. The same can be said for Duke. They had pretty much total turnover as well with the exception of Tyrsese Proctor and Caleb Foster. There is also the talent issue. Duke is loaded. Everyone knows about Cooper Flagg, and there could be several more players go in the first round of the draft next summer. Kentucky is going to run into top teams in league play such as Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee, but none may be better than Duke all year long.

Rowland: The question is what happens when Kentucky faces a team with athleticism, length, and strength down low. Duke will present that challenge and we just don't know how Kentucky's going to respond to it. So far, we've seen Lamont Butler as a great asset because of his defensive prowess, but how will he fare offensively against the Blue Devils? A team like Duke will reveal things about Kentucky's roster that we

What's your prediction for the game and who is an important Kentucky player?

Graf: Duke 88, Kentucky 84. Mark Pope would completely win over the hearts of Big Blue Nation a week into the season with a win, but in the end, I think the athleticism and length win out for the Blue Devils in this matchup, while leaving Kentucky optimistic for the season ahead.

Sisk: Despite all of the talk of high octane offenses, Kentucky's advantage may be inside. Patrick Ngongba's injury could be a big one. Khaman Maluach is a stud, but the Cats are deeper in the interior, and if Amari Williams can keep playing as he has he could cause some problems for the freshman. We really don't know what to expect this early in the season, but UK obviously needs to shoot the ball well, and do their best to frustrate the Blue Devil freshmen when they have the ball. Duke 91 Kentucky 86

Rowland: Kentucky 81, Duke 79. Koby Brea will get some looks and we see the confidence, so I expect him to have a good game. The Wildcats' experience shows up in a big way and the whole is greater than the sum of its parts for tonight.