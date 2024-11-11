Stoops: "Zero percent chance" of stepping down

No matter how the rest of a tumultuous season plays out, Mark Stoops plans to be back on the sideline with Kentucky next year.

In the midst of a disappointing 3-6 campaign, Stoops was asked during Monday's weekly press luncheon to address speculation that he may step down at the end of the season.

"Very briefly, zero. Zero percent chance I do that," the UK boss flatly responded.

Stoops has been perceived to be frustrated by the current landscape of the college game, particularly the transfer portal and NIL climate.

Compounding matters, lack of offensive production has become a major issue with the Wildcats going through five coordinators on that side of the ball in as many years. Kentucky has dropped to 124th out of 134 FBS programs in scoring this season at 19 points per game.

Stoops was also rumored to have accepted the Texas A&M job last fall before that deal fell through, prompting some UK fans to question whether he still wanted to be in Lexington.

During the most recent edition of his weekly radio show, however, Stoops offered a revitalized tone.

"We're not happy with some of the results, but we're far from defeated, and we're going to keep on grinding. We're going to grind through this season and continue to work to get this team better," he said.



"I love this place. It's my home. I care deeply about this place."

Kentucky has just three games remaining in hopes of extending its bowl game streak to nine. The task is daunting with a road game at No. 3 Texas on Nov. 23 sandwiched by this week's matchup with Murray State and the annual Governor's Cup clash with Louisville as the regular-season finale.

Stoops, who began his career at UK in 2013, is the winningest coach in program history and the dean of SEC head coaches. His current contract runs through the 2031 season at $9 annually. His initial buyout is $4 million, decreasing by $500,000 each year, although there is no indication at all that Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart is considering a change.