CI managing editor Jeff Drummond is out of commission tonight but our quick takes press on with the rest of the staff.

Here are takeaways from UK/Vandy at Rupp Arena.

Justin Rowland

1. For long stretches of this game Kentucky was much more efficient inside the arc than outside the arc. They were hot from deep early but then when the legs got tired they bricked a few. Meanwhile, almost every time they went at the rim they had success. Pope is surely right about threes and analytics in the big picture but tonight they did some great work inside.

2. Kentucky did not rebound well enough for most of the game. They only had a dozen boards in the first half. They have to be better there. Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson would have helped in plenty of respects, but rebounding is something they should have been better able to do tonight.

3. Collin Chandler gave them some good minutes. He still struggled in parts of the game like staying in front of his man on defense, but he definitely has some court vision as a passer and he played with more confidence and for a longer stretch of time than he typically has. Pope clearly sees him as someone who can be a piece for them in the future and he's getting valuable experience this year.

They were outstanding after halftime in the big picture.

David Sisk

1. It was a tale of two halves. Kentucky led 41-40, and then Mark Pope was ahead of the game with his adjustments in the locker room. The Cats went straight to the block with Amari Williams and Andrew Carr. The two big men were just as large defensively. They stayed in the paint, so the Commodores could never get a clean look. Kentucky had the size advantage across the board and they used it.

2. Collin Chandler has his best game of his career so far. Seven points may not seem like a lot, but he also had six rebounds, and two assists. The obvious advantage I see with him over the other freshmen is he is much more athletic. He has legitimate early SEC athleticism that will only grow in a high major conditioning system.

3. The wear and tear of the SEC was obvious tonight. We don’t know what to expect with Kentucky from game to game. However, the league has taken its toll on the Commodores. They were the darling when they beat Kentucky last week. They have now lost three in a row, and five of six since that game. They have been outscored 91-53 in the second half the last two games.

Travis Graf

1. An elite second half from Kentucky in all facets. Dominated the last 20 minutes after lapses of effort and focus in the first half. The defense was on point and Kentucky was very efficient and methodical in their offensive approach.

2. It was pleasing to see Amari Williams get 27 minutes in this one while Otega Oweh and Koby Brea each eclipsed 30 minutes themselves. Good things happen when those three are on the court and I’d like to see key players’ minutes extend heading into March.

3. Big games from Colin Chandler and Andrew Carr. Neither was perfect but both will provide different things for this team in March. Everyone knows that Travis Perry can shoot the lights out as a back up PG, but Chandler showed that he can play another style depending on matchups in the tournament with defense and athleticism.