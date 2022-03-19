Offseason Spotlight: No. 6 Dane Key

Dane Key allowed his recruitment to drag on for long enough to feel comfortable with the direction of Kentucky's offense and as an early enrollee he's now getting acclimated with the program as a freshman.

The four-star prospect from Frederick Douglass is part of a huge influx in wide receiver talent both from the high school and college levels. Barion Brown was the highest-ranked receiver in the class, hovering in or outside of that Rivals100 range, with Jordan Anthony and Brandon Scott known for their blinding speed.

Transfer Tayvion Robinson and Javon Baker got a lot of publicity this offseason, but there's a reason Vince Marrow considered Key such an important recruit for such a long time.

Cats Illustrated sources have indicated that Key has the look of a player who could make an early impact on the program. That's the word coming out of Lexington in the early part of spring practice.

Kentucky does not have a lot of size at wide receiver. Certainly not proven size. Key has the kind of body type and athleticism on the perimeter that could really help, especially considering his penchant for making contested, highlight-reel catches, as those who followed his high school career have seen.

With UK losing its top two receivers and Scott Woodward only recently being named the full-time, permanent position coach, UK's pass-catchers are currently in a wide open competition. It's safe to assume that VT transfer Tayvion Robinson will be locked into a starting position given the numbers he has put up at the Power Five level.

Chauncey Magwood played a fair amount last year. Clevan Thomas is coming back from an injury. Dekel Crowdus is also hoping to stay healthy this year.

But when you look up and down the roster of scholarship receivers for Kentucky, it's not crazy at all to imagine Key could make an impact as a true freshman.

Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove provided the following scouting report for Key: "Dane Key is a long and rangy receiver who also happens to be bigger than he looks on film. He has deceptive speed, impressive ball skills, and the ability to win every 50/50 ball that comes his way. Key has added a lot of muscle mass over the past year as well, and his physical traits should allow him to be a college contributor from day one. His upside is one thing that really stands out about him as a prospect. Key is still growing into his frame, and even with that being said, he already has great body control and spatial awareness. Once he is in a college weight and meal program, these traits will continue to improve, and he really has a chance to flourish. Many players rated this high can be close to topping out, but Key is just getting started, and has his best football in front of him."

At Kentucky's early signing day press conference Mark Stoops immediately singled out Dane Key, before anyone else, citing his maturity, intelligence, and work ethic as traits that will work in his favor.

Also working in Key's favor: Those traits that obviously stand out, like his size, toughness, and speed, are joined by a "suddenness", as Stoops has said, which is something not a lot of receivers of his build have.

In short, it's never fair to expect a true freshman to start. But given the losses at receiver and how much is unknown about the unit, Key will have every opportunity up to and including starting, depending only on how quickly he picks everything up and performs in practices and scrimmages.