The first day of Kentucky's spring practice brought some unexpected staff news.

Chris Collins, the Wildcats' defensive backs coach, has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator alongside Brad White, UK head coach Mark Stoops announced on Tuesday.

“Brad will still be the defensive coordinator, and nothing in his role will change, but it’s more to help Chris because he’s earned that,” Stoops said. “I’m proud of Chris and proud to promote him in this role of defensive passing game coordinator.”

Collins, 35, is beginning his fourth season on the UK staff. Last season under his leadership, sophomore corner Maxwell Hairston led the SEC and ranked fifth nationally in interceptions with five en route to All-SEC and honorable mention All-America honors. Junior corner Andru Phillips also performed well under Collins, receiving an invitation to the NFL Combine.

Stoops also announced on Monday the hiring of the hiring of former Marshall tight ends coach Derek Shay as a quality control coach for the UK offense.

Shay, 33, previously worked at Missouri, where he established a relationship with new UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and oversaw the Tigers' youth camps. He also served as a graduate assistant tight ends coach at LSU from 2020-22.

He joins current UK quality control coaches in Bryan Berezowitz, Josh Estes-Waugh, Mike Preifer Jr., Mark Perry, and Joe Scola.