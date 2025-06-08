Tyran Stokes currently on a visit to Kentucky

Caleb Holt, Anthony Thompson, and Taylen Kinney competed in the Adidas Eurocamp in Italy last weekend.
There was a big lull in major Kentucky football recruiting news after the commitment of Paducah Tilghman offensive
Kentucky has a lot of work to do with the 2026 class.
Wide receiver is one of Kentucky's biggest priorities in terms of recruiting in the 2026 class so L'Damian Washington
Taylen Kinney is looking to take several visits. Where does Kentucky fit in? Find out inside.
Caleb Holt, Anthony Thompson, and Taylen Kinney competed in the Adidas Eurocamp in Italy last weekend.
There was a big lull in major Kentucky football recruiting news after the commitment of Paducah Tilghman offensive
Kentucky has a lot of work to do with the 2026 class.