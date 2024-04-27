After a huge senior season with Kentucky which saw him score a school-record 21 touchdowns, Ray Davis was taken Saturday by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

Davis, a 5-foot-10, 216-pound running back, was selected with the 128th overall pick.

The Bills have been seeking depth and consistency in their backfield, which currently includes starter James Cook and backup Ty Johnson. Buffalo ranked 26th in rushing yards last season, and 524 of its 2,212 yards came from quarterback Josh Allen.

As a senior with the Wildcats, Davis rushed for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry in the rugged SEC. He also demonstrated high potential at the pro level by catching 33 passes for 323 yards and seven more scores.

The highlight of Davis' lone season at UK was a 280-yard, three-touchdown effort in a 33-14 win over Florida.

He is believed to be the only player in NCAA history to record 1,000-plus rushing yards in a career at three different Division I schools (also Temple and Vanderbilt) and also became the first player in SEC history to have 1,000-yard seasons at two league schools.

Davis is the third Kentucky player to be selected in this year's draft, joining defensive back Andru Phillips (3rd Round, New York Giants) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (3rd Round, Carolina Panthers). This is the fourth straight year that the Cats have produced three or more draft picks, marking the first time that has occurred in the program since 1987-90.