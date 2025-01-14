Advertisement
Published Jan 14, 2025
VIDEO: Kentucky Wildcats Talk Win Over No. 11 Texas A&M
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kentucky's Amari Williams, Jaxson Robinson, and Travis Perry spoke to the media after the No. 8 Wildcats' 81-69 win over No. 11 Texas A&M on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. UK improved to 3-1 in SEC play with the victory over the Aggies.

Advertisement