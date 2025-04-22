Cats hammer Cards 17-5, keep momentum rolling

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- On the heels of taking two out of three games from No. 2 Tennessee over the weekend, Kentucky kept its momentum rolling in the right direction with a 17-5 romp over rival Louisville on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats (23-15) won in rule-rule fashion, ending the game in seven innings, after compiling 11 hits, 11 walks, and six hit batsmen in the blowout to earn a season split with the No. 19 Cardinals (28-12).

Kentucky loaded the bases in the first five of its first six trips to the plate on the night. The Cats scored one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth, and broke the game open with a seven-run fifth.

Senior third baseman Patrick Herrera had one of his best games in a UK uniform, going 3-for-3 with a single, triple, and home run to just miss hitting for the cycle. He drove in five runs and also reached base two other times via a walk and hit by pitch.

Kyus Gargett, a sophomore designated hitter, collected two hits, reached base four times, and drove in three runs, while junior centerfielder Carson Hansen also had a big night at the plate with a home run and three RBI.

Freshman shortstop Tyler Bell drove in three runs from the leadoff spot, giving the Cats four players with three or more RBI on the night.

The offensive onslaught made it easy for five UK pitchers to take the mound. Ethan Walker (1-0) started and earned the win with four solid innings, allowing just two runs on six hits, no walks, and six strikeouts.

Sophomore left-hander TJ Schlageter (2-1) started and took the loss for the Cards. He struggled with his command, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks, and a hit batter during only 1.2 innings on the mound.

Louisville got two hits, a home run, and two RBI from senior outfielder Eddie King Jr. to highlight its night at the plate.

Kentucky (8-10 SEC) returns to action this weekend with a three-game series against South Carolina (4-14 SEC) at KPP.