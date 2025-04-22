Travis Perry has entered the portal

After one season with the Kentucky basketball program, Travis Perry has entered the transfer portal.

Perry played a bigger than expected role during his freshman season at UK. He sometimes showcased his scoring ability, well established as the all-time leading scorer in state history at the prep level.

Perry saw action in 31 games for a Kentucky team that ran a deep bench at times, and injuries sometimes forced him into more action than had been planned for.

Perry only shot 31.3% from the field and 32.1% from three point range with a high percentage of those shots coming from outside the arc.

Perry didn't see double digit minutes in any game until the New Year's Eve win against Brown but he played a bigger role in SEC play.

He played an average of 28 minutes in a three-game stretch against Texas, Vanderbilt, and Alabama in February and played 30 minutes against Alabama in the SEC Tournament. His two best scoring games, 11 and 12 points respectively, both came against the Crimson Tide.

Kentucky figures to have a deep team after Mark Pope's recent additions from the portal and Perry could more easily find playing time somewhere else.

Kentucky's 2025-26 backcourt is slated to feature freshman five-star Jasper Johnson, Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen, and returning leading scorer Otega Oweh.