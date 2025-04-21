Denzel Aberdeen commits to Kentucky

Mark Pope landed yet another piece to the puzzle for next season's basketball team in Lexington and it's another significant addition. This time it's Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen, a 6'5, 190-pound guard who will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Aberdeen was a junior for the Gators this past season and will be a senior for the Wildcats during the 2025-26 season.

Aberdeen averaged 19.7 minutes and played in 39 games for the eventual national champions. He averaged 7.7 points on 41.8% field goal shooting and was 35% from beyond the arc. Aberdeen averaged 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as well.

He also shot 35.3% from three-point range as a sophomore two seasons ago, but averaged less than 10 minutes per game in that year for the Gators.

Aberdeen averaged 6 points per game for the Gators during their tournament run to the title.

He crossed the 20-point threshold in back to back games, in wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, in the middle of the season but was typically more of a bench producer for UF.

While Aberdeen will not be a leading contender to be one of Kentucky's top scorers he looks like another reliable rotation player whose length and defensive prowess improves the Cats on that end of the court while his shooting gives him the opportunity to provide punch off the bench.