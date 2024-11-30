Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Louisville Postgame
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed the media after the Wildcats' 41-14 loss to Louisville on Saturday in the annual Governor's Cup game at Kroger Field.

