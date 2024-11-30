QUICK TAKES: Louisville 41, Kentucky 14

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. This was a horrible display for Kentucky football, but in a lot of respects, it was a fitting end to a disappointing year. There have been many disappointments this year and in the past couple of years but rock bottom is getting blown out by the Cards at home.

2. Louisville is a solid team, but today was more about Kentucky than Louisville. Mark Stoops has a ton of work ahead this offseason if he still wants to right this ship. You can't go into next year without making substantial changes on both sides of the ball, frankly. I'm eager to see what dominoes start falling and how fast now that the season is over.

3. This doesn't look like a team that's on the cusp of something big. It looks like a program that needs a major overhaul and a new approach. The energy and juice are gone.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. This was a truly uninspired effort by Kentucky today. I've seen greater intensity and urgency in spring games, which makes one wonder, if they've quit on the coaching staff in a game that means so much to the state and the fans, how do you sell running this back in 2025? Only Mississippi State is currently keeping you out of the SEC cellar, and your in-state rival is manhandling you on your home field. Tough decisions await Mark Stoops, who certainly doesn’t want to drive his well-earned legacy at UK into the ditch.

2. Kentucky's offense remains a trainwreck. Even the switch to Cutter Boley at quarterback wasn't enough to cover the warts that begin with woeful line play and frequent drive-killing mistakes by every position group. A complete lack of identity from a play-calling standpoint. To put it in perspective, Stanford is the No. 121 offense in Division I. The Cardinal put up 38 points against the UofL defense.

3. This marks eight straight home losses for the Cats against any opponent with a pulse. Fans kept showing up and doing their part, even on a miserable, bitterly cold day like this, but were never rewarded.