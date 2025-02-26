VIDEO: Cats Talk 83-82 Win Over Oklahoma
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, center Brandon Garrison, and guard Otega Oweh addressed the media after the Wildcats' thrilling 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman.
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, center Brandon Garrison, and guard Otega Oweh addressed the media after the Wildcats' thrilling 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman.
First impressions from the Cats' win over the Sooners.
Otega Oweh's special second half powered Kentucky to a close win in Norman.
Freshman Leighton Harris shines in college debut.
Kentucky's injury report looks a lot less daunting than it has before recent games and that adds some intrigue before
First impressions from the Cats' win over the Sooners.
Otega Oweh's special second half powered Kentucky to a close win in Norman.