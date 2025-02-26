Advertisement
Published Feb 26, 2025
VIDEO: Cats Talk 83-82 Win Over Oklahoma
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, center Brandon Garrison, and guard Otega Oweh addressed the media after the Wildcats' thrilling 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman.

