QUICK TAKES: UK 83, Oklahoma 82

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's thrilling 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman. Each staff member will share his three main takeaways from the game.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. "The Oweh Game." Kentucky fans hope that Otega Oweh has a few more great performances in him this season, but it will be hard to top that one. He scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the final 18 for UK and the game-winner with six seconds left to beat his old team. He just put the Cats on his shoulders and willed them to victory.

2. Lamont Butler did not dominate in his return to action, but his +10 led the Cats and showed how much he means to UK. They don't win this without him being solid in his 20 minutes on the floor.

3. The defense... oof. It almost cost them this game as Oklahoma, at one point in the second half, made nine consecutive shots from the field, including six 3-pointers. The Sooners have to be kicking themselves after losing a "must-win" type of game despite shooting 53% overall and 58% in the second half.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. Oweh was a monster in the second half. In the first half, he pressed too hard. He was 3/9 from the field and had four turnovers. In the second half, he went at the rim with great physicality. He played with incredible confidence in a game that was probably special for him.

2. This was a unique game for Kentucky. It's not like they went from the team they've been recently to the team they were before the injuries. They only got so many minutes from Butler and Robinson, so they were in a place of working everyone back in.

3. This was the kind of game Kentucky has too often lost this year. We've seen so many great wins. The real test at this point seems to be more their consistency in handling teams they should. Of course injuries have played a role, but to finish a game like that on the road, which meant so much to OU, was big.

DAVID SISK:

1. By all indications this was going to be a tight game. It was, and by the grace of God and the play of Otega Oweh, Kentucky escaped with an 83-82 win. He had the worst game of his Kentucky career last Saturday. Combine that with a return to Norman, and you just felt like he would be ready. 28 points and score after another off the drive. If I’m not mistaken he scored all of Kentucky’s baskets in the last nine minutes.

2. Jaxson Robinson didn’t play in the second half. Lamont Butler looked rusty. You have to wonder how healthy Kentucky can get in March. They both had seven points. Besides Oweh, Brandon Garrison was the only other Cat in double figures.

3. Although it wasn’t a thing of beauty, wins like these are huge for seeding. Kentucky didn’t drop. It’s huge that they stay at the three. I’m just not crazy about them dropping to a four or five and getting an Auburn or Duke in the Sweet 16 if they get that far. This was an important win.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. What a game for Otega Oweh against his former team. He brought intensity, toughness, and scoring in addition to some sound defensive plays. He looks to be the go-to for Kentucky in close games moving forward.

2. That game is going to help out in March. Lost momentum late, gained it back, lost it again, and then grinded it out. Tough win in general, but with a battered team against a team backed into a corner, it was extra impressive.

3. Kentucky has lost this game multiple times this season and it seemed like there was another loss incoming, but they found a way to make clutch plays down the stretch. Get healthy and make a play at a signature win on Saturday.