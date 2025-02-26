Cats ride pitching to win over Morehead

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky got an impressive start from Leighton Harris in his collegiate debut and some stingy work from its bullpen on Wednesday in an 8-2 win over Morehead State at Kentucky Proud Park.

Harris, a freshman left-hander from Lexington's Frederick Douglass High School, earned the win in his first outing as a Wildcat, tossing four scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out four.

The Kentucky bullpen allowed only two runs on three hits the rest of the way. The final five pitchers for the Cats combined to allow no hits, walked only one batter, and struck out eight. Freshman lefty Logan Grubb closed the game out by striking out the side in the ninth.

Kentucky (6-1) gave the pitchers all the support they would need in a six-run first inning that saw the Eagles hit three batters with the bases loaded. Tyler Bell's two-run single highlighted the frame.

Bell, a freshman shortstop, led UK with three hits on the day. Cole Hage and Shaun Montoya each collected two hits.

Morehead State (4-3) got two hits apiece from Griffin Olson, Caden Sheridan, and Aubrey Kearns.

Andre Wojtarowicz (0-1) started and took the loss for the Eagles, failing to escape the messy first inning that included two hits, three walks, and a hit batsman among the six batters he faced.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the first of a three-game series against Hofstra. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET at KPP.