As they prepare to open play in the College World Series for the first time, the Kentucky Wildcats have seen their head coach and second baseman honored by the National College Baseball Writers Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Nick Mingione was named the NCBWA's National Coach of the Year, the second time in eight seasons with the Wildcats that he has earned the honor. Under his direction, the Wildcats earned their second SEC championship in program history and its first trip to Omaha for the CWS.

Kentucky tied the school record for wins in a season (45) and established new school records for SEC victories (22) and league road wins (11) en route to a No. 2 national seed.

Meanwhile, second baseman Emilien Pitre was named a third-team All-American by the ABCA after batting .298 with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 RBI, 45 walks, and 25 stolen bases. It marked the most steals in a season for a player during the Mingione era at UK.

The Cats will open play in the College World Series at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., against NC State.