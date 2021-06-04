UK all-purpose target Allen Mitchell turns heads, earns offers at mega camp
SAINT CHARLES, MO — Class of 2023 all-purpose back Allen Mitchell was one of the standout performers from the annual mega-camp held at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri on Friday after...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news