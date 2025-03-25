Football Recruiting Notebook

To help fans get ready for Friday's game between Kentucky and Tennessee we connected with VolReport.com's Ryan Silvia,
Kentucky faces Tennessee for a third time this season in Indianapolis on Friday night, in a Sweet 16 game that could be
Dedan Thomas Jr. has heard from Kentucky and is expecting things to move forward during the week.
There were a lot of positives as Kentucky punched its ticket to the Sweet 16. But defense was the deciding factor.
Sights and scenes from the Cats' 84-75 win over the Illini.
To help fans get ready for Friday's game between Kentucky and Tennessee we connected with VolReport.com's Ryan Silvia,
Kentucky faces Tennessee for a third time this season in Indianapolis on Friday night, in a Sweet 16 game that could be
Dedan Thomas Jr. has heard from Kentucky and is expecting things to move forward during the week.