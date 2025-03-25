Oscar Combs reminisces about the Kentucky/Tennessee rivalry

Oscar Combs (Photo by https://twitter.com)

There have been times have been excited about conducting an interview, and then there are really times I have been really EXCITED about conducting an interview. Chalk this one up to the latter. Oscar Combs is one of the legendary names in Kentucky Wildcat lore. His list of accomplishments are too many to name. Honors such as membership in the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame are testimonies to his impact. He is also the founder and original publisher of Cats' Pause. It is fair to say without his vision I and others like me wouldn't be able to do what we love to do. He is also a walking library of Kentucky Wildcat athletics history. The Big Blue and Tennessee have met on the hardwood 241 times. He has seen his fair share of those games. HIs vast memory goes back decades and conjures up famous names all the way back to Adolph Rupp and Ray Mears. Despite all of those games between the two arch-rivals, the Cats and Vols have never met in the NCAA Tournament.........until this Friday night. There is none better to talk to about this border war than Mr. Combs. It was indeed an honor and a pleasure for him to take us down memory lane.



CI: For a lot of people, myself included, the Kentucky/Tennessee rivalry means a lot. They are border states. People in Kentucky and Tennessee have a lot in common. I think it’s the most underrated basketball rivalry in the country. It’s just a natural rivalry. Combs: “It certainly is, and Iike you said there is so much that is similar in both states. In the eastern Kentucky mountains and east Tennessee if you didn’t know there was a border between the two you wouldn’t know that. They’ve always been competitors in just about everything sports wise.” CI: Let’s talk about the history of the rivalry. You told me before we started the interview that there is a common bond between the two that actually kicked off the Kentucky Basketball program into what it would eventually become. Combs: “There was a guy by the name of John Mauer, and he started out as a college football coach. I don’t know the details of why he went away from football to basketball, but his first head coaching job in basketball was at Kentucky from 1927 to 1930. He did very well, and he asked the administration to give him a raise up to $2,000 a year, not a month, but a year. They declined it, and so he left. He went to Miami of Ohio from there, and that was when they hired Adolph Rupp. After a few years Mauer winds up as the coach at Tennessee, and he actually wins two SEC titles in the early 40’s at Tennessee.” CI: Kentucky and Tennessee have played over 200 times, and this is the first time they have met in the NCAA Tournament. But only one team could go per league for a long time. Then it was two for awhile. It was tough to get in. Combs: “Yes it was, and they only got the others in when they started expanding the bracket. At one time you only had 12 teams in teams in the NCAA. It went to 16. Then it went up to 24. When they started having those additional spots was when they started letting the second team get in. The two school that got them to change that was probably the Pac 10, UCLA and Southern Cal. John Wooden was just running everything there. There were a couple of years where Southern Cal only lost two games each year. Both were to UCLA, and they didn’t make the tournament. Certainly they were one of the top four teams in the nation. That brought along more spots in the tournament. We didn’t even hear about TV big time in the NCAA actually until CBS got involved. When NBC had it in the 60’s, the National Championship was actually played late at midnight. Until the money started rolling in it was just one little thing. Back to the origins of the NCAA Tournament early on the NIT was bigger than the NCAA. The NCAA was three guys in the back room of a bar smoking cigars that would invite teams. There was a lot of plain old favoritism.” CI: You remember a lot of the big games in the past. Do you think this is the biggest one between Kentucky and Tennessee in history? Combs: “No, it’s not even close. There were so many regular season games that were bigger than this. It was blood and guts back in the 60’s and 70’s. Everybody will forget this two weeks later. People at Kentucky should not forget that they found themselves in the same exact scenario in 1986. They faced it with two teams, and not one: Alabama and LSU. It’s not totally unheard of, but you go back to the Ernie and Bernie days at Stokely Athletic Center as small as it was. They had a balcony there if you could get down there and hang on pretty good you could probably catch a shot before it got to the goal. I remember a Lexington Herald-Leader photographer who after a big play ran out to shoot a picture. The sheriff there in Knoxville took him and put him in jail. There was no greater rivalry than the one between Ray Mears and Adolph Rupp the last few years. Rupp didn’t actually coach against Ernie and Bernie. Joe B. Hall did. But it was a fierce rivalry before even that. When Ray Mears came in there he changed the total appearance of Tennessee Basketball. It was nothing until he got there.”

