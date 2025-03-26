Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 26, 2025
Donovan Dent hears from Kentucky, may decide soon
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Donovan Dent (AP Photo/David Richard) (Photo by https://apnews.com)
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement