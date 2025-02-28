Staff Predictions

Kentucky has a huge challenge but also a huge opportunity on Saturday when the No. 1 Auburn Tigers come to Rupp Arena.

Cats Illustrated staff members share their takes and picks before the game.

David Sisk: Kentucky gets a shot at a top ranked team in Rupp Arena. That in itself send cold chills through the body. Historically, the Cats have been giant killers in this situation. It will take a big stone to take down this Goliath. Auburn does not have weaknesses. UK will have to be near perfect. Lamont Butler needs to stay on the floor. Koby Brea will shoulder more of the shooting load, and the inside game. If there was a wish granted it would be that Otega Oweh can continue his scintillating one-on-one play. Kentucky has to have someone win the individual battle with the ball in their hands. Auburn is too good to expect them to break down. In the end, the Tigers will just be too good for a Kentucky team still trying to get back to its A-game. Auburn 85 Kentucky 77

Jeff Drummond: This game represents a big opportunity for Kentucky to bolster an already-strong NCAA Tournament resume with a win over an Auburn squad that has proven to be the best team in the country since Day 1 this season. A victory would give the Cats a 10th Quad 1 win with five of those coming against Top 10 teams in the NET rankings. And let's face it: there's a lot of pride on the line for UK playing at Rupp Arena. I expect a great atmosphere and a good game, but I'm not sure if the Cats can pull this one out when they're still dealing with various injuries. Auburn has so many weapons, including the leading contender for national player of the year in Johni Broome. A guy like Tahaad Pettiford seems like a really tough matchup for UK. I think he could be the difference in the game. Give me Auburn 86, Kentucky 79.

Travis Graf: Kentucky opened up as a small underdog on the market, and early bets are coming in on Auburn, so I like that for Kentucky in that standpoint. If Kentucky wants to prove they’re a tough team, this is the ultimate stage to do so and not have any questions about it moving forward. Auburn has great athletes across the board and needs to make up for that and win the three point shooting matchup against a solid shooting squad in the Tigers. Kentucky has lost two games at home and that was against a hot Alabama offense and against John Calipari in his Super Bowl. Give me the Cats in an upset, 85 to 80.

Justin Rowland: I was ready to pick the Cats until Jaxson Robinson was listed as out. Ordinarily Kentucky has plenty of other ways to attack you if one guy is out, but I think they need all hands on deck and firing on all cylinders to win this game. Auburn is really good and rates as one of KenPom's best teams of all-time. But Duke has been at that level, according to many, and we know Kentucky beat them earlier in the season. It's Kentucky at Rupp Arena against a team they haven't lost to in Lexington since 1988. So I am not at all ruling out a Kentucky upset and would give them a solid 40% chance to win the game. But Auburn should be ready for this one. Johni Broome is a load and they have plenty of shooters. Auburn 90, Kentucky 86.