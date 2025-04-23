Alvin Brooks III heads to Texas to pay a visit to Austin Goosby

Cats Illustrated is always tracking the latest developments with Kentucky's football program and that task
UK splits season series with No. 19 Louisville.
After one season with the Kentucky basketball program, Travis Perry has entered the transfer portal.Perry played a
Jeff Drummond: It’s somewhat fitting that Denzel Aberdeen makes his way from Gainesville to Lexington. I feel like Mark
Mark Pope landed yet another piece to the puzzle for next season's basketball team in Lexington and it's another
Cats Illustrated is always tracking the latest developments with Kentucky's football program and that task
UK splits season series with No. 19 Louisville.
After one season with the Kentucky basketball program, Travis Perry has entered the transfer portal.Perry played a