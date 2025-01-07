QUICK TAKES: Georgia 82, Kentucky 69

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. Lamont Butler did everything he could but didn't get much help. Kentucky's point guard was an impact player on both ends of the court and he played with the same tenacity that we saw from UGA players. UK just needed more of that from other players around Butler.

2. Assists were way down. Based on what we've seen from this team when it's at it's best, it's a shock to see a night like this when they only had six assists 33 minutes into the game. Kentucky handled UGA's physicality about as well as it handled those things against Clemson and Ohio State.

3. Life on the road in league play will be brutal. Look at what Florida did to No. 1 Tennessee tonight. Kentucky's loss isn't even the league's headline outcome. You'd better hold serve at home.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. If they did not realize it already, the Cats got a taste of what life on the road in the SEC is like. Almost every line on the final stat sheet was even with one major exception as Georgia rode a massive 38-19 free-throw disparity to victory. That said, the Bulldogs were the better team tonight and played tougher. It doesn't get any easier on Saturday as UK travels to Starkville, Miss., traditionally an even harder place to play than Athens, and the maroon-clad Bulldogs are better than the ones the Cats lost to tonight.

2. Jaxson Robinson has to find a way to summon more energy and fire than he is showing, especially when UK goes on the road. It may not be his nature, but the Cats have to get more from him. Is he pressing? Thinking too much about his pro stock? Not to belabor the endless comparisons that will occur this season, but I think John Calipari would have been ripped for playing a kid that much tonight with as little production.

3. The slow starts are really becoming disconcerting. In almost every P5 matchup with the exception of Louisville, the Cats have dug themselves a double-digit hole in the first half. You just can't keep doing that, especially in a league like the SEC. Kentucky will be in deep, deep trouble in the SEC standings if the trend continues. I'm not really sure what the answer is. Does Pope need to shuffle the lineup?

DAVID SISK:

1. From a viewer’s standpoint this was a hard watch. In a game that took over two and a half hours to play it was hard to get a rhythm. There were 44 fouls called with numerous reviews. That worked in Georgia’s favor. They wanted as little flow as possible. Throw in 38 free throws for the Dawgs and Mike White got the rock fight he coveted. Home teams are going to get the whistle, but Kentucky also needs to realize this is going to be the scouting report against them.

2. In Kentucky’s three losses they have scored 66, 65, and 69. That is a 66.7 point average for a team that scores 90 per game. The common denominator, at least one of them, has been the lack of runs in all three games. The Cats had three combined surges that amassed to a 36-0 total versus Florida. In the losses, it seems UK doesn’t run, and they can’t get the 3-ball rolling. The losses have also come against physical, half-court-oriented teams.

3. Kentucky went 6-of-25 tonight from the arc for 24%. The Cats came into the game shooting 36.4%. They made 8-of-25 in the loss to Clemson, and 4-of-22 versus Ohio State. That’s a combined 18-of-72 for 25%. You kind of had that feeling tonight when they missed some open looks early on. I don’t know if Kentucky lives and dies with the 3, but they tend to get on life support when they aren’t making them.