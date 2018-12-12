Kentucky will be down a man in its backcourt for the rest of the season.

Sophomore guard Quade Green announced Wednesday that he will transfer, leaving the Wildcats at midterm.

“I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff,” Green said in a statement released by UK. “This was a difficult decision and one I didn’t take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky, and I’ll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support.”

Green was averaging 8.0 points per game for No. 18 Kentucky (7-2) but saw a reduction in playing time in recent games. He scored only two points in eight minutes against UNC Greensboro and two points in 10 minutes against Seton Hall.

Freshman guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans, and Tyler Herro have all surpassed his minutes played (17.8 per game) on the season.

The Philadelphia native was the team's leading 3-point shooter (42.3 percent) for players with more than 20 attempts.

“I met with Quade yesterday and we talked through a lot of different things,” UK head coach John Calipari said via the UK press release. “The thing that struck me most is what a great kid Quade is. He felt like he was in a position that he couldn’t overcome and he had the maturity to come in and sit down and talk through it with me.

“Quade has my full support with this decision. We haven’t had many kids leave, but when we do, we always support them and, in just about every case, stay in touch with each other. I hope that will be the case with Quade.”

Green, a former McDonald's All-American, scored in double figures in four games this season, including a season-high 17 points with three 3-pointers against VMI. He made a career-high four 3-pointers against Monmouth.