Football Recruiting Notebook

On Sunday, three-star (5.6 RR) Paducah Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland became Kentucky's first football
Keyshawn Hall has already heard from Kentucky, and a Zoom call is upcoming on Monday.
For the past couple of months Cats Illustrated has been reporting on 2027 quarterback DJ Hunter
Kam Williams is the newest Kentucky Wildcat. His father shared his feelings with CI just after the announcement.
Sights and scenes from the first NCAA Tournament clash between the Cats and Vols.
On Sunday, three-star (5.6 RR) Paducah Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland became Kentucky's first football
Keyshawn Hall has already heard from Kentucky, and a Zoom call is upcoming on Monday.
For the past couple of months Cats Illustrated has been reporting on 2027 quarterback DJ Hunter