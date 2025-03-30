OL Jarvis Strickland becomes UK's first 2026 football pledge

On Sunday, three-star (5.6 RR) Paducah Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland became Kentucky's first football commitment from the Class of 2026.

The 6'7, 285-pound tackle is a three-star prospect on Rivals.com, but he was one of the region's most coveted line prospects with offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisville, and Georgia Tech, just to name a few.

Strickland announced his commitment to Kentucky via his Instagram.

Strickland was formerly from the state of Tennessee but moved over to the Commonwealth the same time as Martels Carter Jr., who committed to the Wildcats last year, and Strickland was has also been coached by Carter's father.

Kentucky was the only SEC program without a verbal commitment from the 2026 class until recently, but Strickland continues the forward momentum in the offensive line room. UK brought in ten new offensive lineman earlier this offseason, via high school and portal recruiting, and the Cats begin in the trenches with Strickland.

UK's major remaining in-state target from the 2026 class is defensive lineman Josiah Hope from North Hardin.