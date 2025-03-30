Bat Cats take two of three, win series at Texas A&M

Kentucky recorded its first series win in SEC play this weekend as the Wildcats defeated Texas A&M 10-5 on Sunday in the rubber match at College Station.

The game was called after eight innings due to the SEC's getaway day travel curfew.

The Wildcats (17-9, 4-5 SEC) banged out 10 hits in the series finale, led by four different players with a pair of knocks. Luke Lawrence had two hits and drove in three runs to lead UK at the plate. Hudson Brown went 2-for-3 and hit his first career home run. Tyler Bell and Shawn Montoya each went 2-for-4.

Cole Gage and Griffin Cameron also had hits for Kentucky. Gage and Ethan Hindle added RBI for the Bat Cats.

That was more than enough support for UK starter Ben Cleaver and three arms out of the bullpen.

Cleaver (3-1) held a potent Texas A&M offense to just two runs on three hits and a pair of walks over 5.2 innings on the mound. The sophomore left-hander struck out seven while throwing a career-high 105 pitches.

Nile Adcock, Leighton Harris, and Jackson Nove worked the final 2.1 innings to preserve the win.

Aggies starter Myles Patton (2-3) took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk in four innings of work.

The Cats battered the home team's pitching all weekend, scoring 31 runs in three games. Bell led UK with eight hits in the series, including three doubles, a home run, and seven RBI.

Texas A&M dropped to 13-14 overall and 1-8 in SEC play.

The Cats return to action on Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park when Ole Miss visits for a three-game league series.



