PRP's Jakob Dixon commits to Kentucky

Kentucky landed a commitment from Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park receiver Jakob Dixon on Sunday.

The development did not come out of the blue. The 6'4, 200-pound Class of 2023 prospect landed an offer from Kentucky after camp last month and spoke glowingly about the Wildcats in a conversation with Cats Illustrated after that.

Kentucky has recruited Dixon as an Izayah Cummings prototype for the tight ends room, where he will be molded into an H-Back type who can present mismatches in the passing game while blocking just enough to keep defenses honest. He has been clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Dixon was one of the most physically and athletically impressive pass-catching prospects to camp at Kentucky over the summer. For that reason he should be regarded as a prospect with a very high ceiling and a development process attached.

Dixon tested very well at Kentucky and elsewhere this summer, from his measurables to his speed and vertical leap, and for the second year in a row UK has added senior from PRP after a relatively late pursuit.

Because Dixon has not yet been rated on Rivals.com his commitment does not impact the team rankings, but that will change when he is assigned a star rating.

Vince Marrow spearheaded Kentucky's recruitment of Dixon.

Dixon is UK's fifth commitment from the Commonwealth. Safety Ty Bryant, running back Kaden Moorman, defensive end Tommy Ziesmer, and offensive tackle Malachi Wood are the other Kentucky prospects committed to the Wildcats from the Class of 2023.

UK's class is very heavy on the offensive side of the ball. Eight of the Cats' 11 commitments are for offense.

Tennessee State, Murray State, and Dartmouth were among the other schools that offered last month.