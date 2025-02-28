Hage, Lawrence lead Bat Cats over Hofstra in series opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Cole Hage went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored a run by stealing home on Friday to highlight the Wildcats' 7-5 win over Hofstra to take the opening game of a weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (7-1) made the most of its six hits on the day, scoring just enough runs to hold off a ninth-inning rally by the Pride.

In addition to Hage's big performance, the Cats got a home run and a double from fellow newcomer Luke Lawrence. An RBI double by Dylan Koontz rounded out the offense for UK.

Three Kentucky pitchers combined to keep Hofstra (3-5) in check for most of the day. Nic McCay started for UK, and although he did not have his typical command, allowed only two runs through 4.1 innings and struck out six.

Evan Byers (1-0) picked up his first win of the season in relief, allowing no baserunners over two-thirds of an inning. Jackson Nove added two scoreless frames out of the UK bullpen, striking out five.

The Pride managed to score three runs in the ninth inning against Simon Gregersen and eventually brought the tying run to the plate but could not complete the comeback.

Game 2 of the series is slated for Satruday at 1p.m. ET.