Coach's Corner: Jasper Johnson
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
While we wait to find out who Kentucky will sign at quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle the Wildcats will press on
Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at some of the key numbers from Kentucky's 83-82 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday
Oweh scores final 18 points for UK, including game-winner with six seconds remaining.
First impressions from the Cats' win over the Sooners.
While we wait to find out who Kentucky will sign at quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle the Wildcats will press on
Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at some of the key numbers from Kentucky's 83-82 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday
Oweh scores final 18 points for UK, including game-winner with six seconds remaining.