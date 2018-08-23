Three-star offensive tackle Dylan Rathcke of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab School is scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky the weekend of September 28th, when the Wildcats play host to South Carolina, and Cats Illustrated takes a closer look at what kind of player he is and why he's important.

Scouting Rathcke: While Kentucky is targeting some immediate help on the interior of the O-Line (in the form of JUCO prospect Lavante Epson), Rathcke is more of a pure tackle prospect given his size (6'5, 290) and that's likely where he would stay. It remains to be seen whether he's more of a left or right tackle prospect but he appears capable of ending up on either side of the line. He plays both left and right tackle for U-Lab. Rathcke is a very impressive athlete for his size, and he's able to move his feet in space. He can continue to work on his strength and ability to downblock and as he develops his body and gets into a college S&C program that will help.

Recruiting Overview: Rathcke has a host of FBS offers but most are from Group of Five schools, including UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, Southern Miss, Texas State, Tulane and UAB. His two Power Five offers are, ironically, Kentucky and Louisville.

