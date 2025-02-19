By the Numbers: Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 61

Kentucky blew Vanderbilt out in the second half at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night, moving the Cats to 7-6 in SEC play.

Here are some of the most significant numbers from the game.

100% ... Kentucky was a clean 13/13 from the free throw line. Vanderbilt was 6/11 from the line so Kentucky had a nice advantage there and that has not frequently been the case. The refs let the teams play for much of the night so that allowed for a flow and the game moved quickly.

37:53 ... The amount of game time that elapsed with Kentucky leading the game, although they didn't blow it open until the second half when they outscored the Dores by 20.

21 ... Second half points for Vanderbilt. After Kentucky allowed 40 in the first half, they really locked down on defense. Vandy shot only 29.6% from the field and had six turnovers after halftime.

15 ... Minutes for Collin Chandler, who may have had his most promising game as a Wildcat. He scored seven points (2/5 FG), grabbed six rebounds, had two assists, and two steals.

11 ... Made three pointers for UK. The Cats were 11/27 (40.7%) from three and 50% in the second half. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, was only 5/25 for the game. That's how Texas shot from deep against UK in a game that turned out very differently.

11/11 ... Amari Williams from the field (6/6) and free throw line (5/5) combined. That's an efficient game. He had 17 points and six rebounds.

+6 ... Kentucky's rebounding margin in the second half after only grabbing 12 rebounds total in the first half. They ended even, 30-30, on the boards with the Dores. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with seven boards.

3 ... Second chance points for Kentucky, and the Wildcats only had two offensive rebounds. But when you shoot 58% for the game, don't miss a free throw, and connect on 11 threes, you're going to be okay with your offensive output.