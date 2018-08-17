Our recent promotions have been so successful we're making sure everyone else on the fence has a chance to jump on board and join our growing community.

With this new offer (promo code Cats50) you will get 50% OFF the first year of an annual subscription at Cats Illustrated.

Click HERE to sign up using this new offer if you don't have a registered user name at the site.



If you have a free user name that is not currently an annual membership, make sure you are logged in then click here.

Why should you become a member of Cats Illustrated?

** Extensive coverage of Kentucky's fall camp, unique analysis, coverage of the team all season long, by far the most coverage of Kentucky's own summer camps and UK football recruiting.

** The kind of data-driven analysis based on UK and college basketball advanced analytics that have never before been used on this level in the Kentucky market.

** Membership in the largest premium community of Kentucky fans online.

** Access premium stories from excellent journalists all over the country.

** Interact with the Cats Illustrated staff daily.

This offer expires at the end of the day on August 31st, 2018.