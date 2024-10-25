Player Analysis: First Exhibition

Advertisement

in other news

UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner

UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner

Greer (S.C.) Riverside tight end/wide receiver Mikkel Skinner had been committed to Cincinnati since the start of the

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20

All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20

The new 2026 rankings are out, and Kentucky has offered eight recruits in Rivals Top 10, and all ten in the top-20.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected.Here are some of those hot takes

 • Justin Rowland
Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition

Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition

It's hard to believe but the Mark Pope era is about to begin. It seems like only yesterday he was the hire from BYU and

 • Justin Rowland
VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game

VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game

UK eager to face an opponent in tune-up for new season.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond

in other news

UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner

UK lands its tight end in Mikkel Skinner

Greer (S.C.) Riverside tight end/wide receiver Mikkel Skinner had been committed to Cincinnati since the start of the

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20

All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20

The new 2026 rankings are out, and Kentucky has offered eight recruits in Rivals Top 10, and all ten in the top-20.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football

After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected.Here are some of those hot takes

 • Justin Rowland
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 25, 2024
Player Analysis: First Exhibition
circle avatar
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@RowlandRIVALS
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement