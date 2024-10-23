Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. KWC
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 123-52 win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats knocked down 21 3-pointers in their first exhibition game under new head coach Mark Pope. To view the full gallery, click on the images below...

