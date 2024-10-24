Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan

in other news
All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20
The new 2026 rankings are out, and Kentucky has offered eight recruits in Rivals Top 10, and all ten in the top-20.
Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football
After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected.Here are some of those hot takes
Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition
It's hard to believe but the Mark Pope era is about to begin. It seems like only yesterday he was the hire from BYU and
VIDEO: Chandler, Williams preview Cats' first exhibition game
UK eager to face an opponent in tune-up for new season.
in other news
All ten players in the 2026 class with UK offers make Rivals top-20
The new 2026 rankings are out, and Kentucky has offered eight recruits in Rivals Top 10, and all ten in the top-20.
Buy or Sell: Your hot takes on UK football
After Kentucky's blowout loss to Florida, you had some takes. That much was expected.Here are some of those hot takes
Staff Takes: What to watch for in UK's first exhibition
It's hard to believe but the Mark Pope era is about to begin. It seems like only yesterday he was the hire from BYU and
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- ATH