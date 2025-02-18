Bush Hamdan flew out to watch QB Luke Farrell before offering

Kentucky tries to avenge Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena. Discuss it at the House of Blue.
Kentucky needs to hold court against Vanderbilt tonight to stay above .500 in SEC play as the regular season starts to
He's been on the job for just more than a year and Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is putting his stamp on
We're still early in the long offseason, but here's a way too early look at the league's quarterbacks.
While a lot of the offseason media focus on the transfer portal centered around players on the offensive sie of the
Kentucky tries to avenge Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena. Discuss it at the House of Blue.
Kentucky needs to hold court against Vanderbilt tonight to stay above .500 in SEC play as the regular season starts to
He's been on the job for just more than a year and Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is putting his stamp on