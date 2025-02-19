Take Two: UK-Vanderbilt Predictions

Kentucky needs to hold court against Vanderbilt tonight to stay above .500 in SEC play as the regular season starts to wind down.

CI's David Sisk and Justin Rowland share takes on the game as well as predictions.

David Sisk: Kentucky is looking to avenge a 74-loss against Vanderbilt with critical absences in the roster. The Wildcats had 17 turnovers in that game, and Vandy will be looking for more Wednesday night. The result was 12 more shots for the Commodores. They run a sophisticated offensive attack like UK, but their tempo is much slower. Kentucky can’t turn the ball over. Koby Brea can’t go scoreless from three again, and Amari Williams has to punish a smaller frontline. He only had six points the first time. I’m going to take Kentucky at home, but that confidence meter is very low. Kentucky 72 Vanderbilt 70.

Justin Rowland: Vanderbilt has tended to play pretty well in Rupp Arena, and they won this game in Nashville. With the injury issues Kentucky is dealing with you can't take anything for granted, but I do expect the Cats to play with a lot of energy, buoyed by a home crowd that will be into it. I don't expect Brea to be a zero in field goals made for a second straight game, but will Travis Perry play as well as he did for stretches against Texas? That's a question. I'm with David in that I like Kentucky in a close one but could see it going either way. Since the Dores were blown out by Oklahoma, one game after beating UK, they have gone 1-3 but have been competitive against some really good teams. Kentucky 76, Vanderbilt 73.