in other news

Player Analysis: First Exhibition

Player Analysis: First Exhibition

It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan

Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan

BBN got to see Mark Pope's offense for the first time Wednesday. Find out what we took from it.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. KWC

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. KWC

Sights and scenes from the Cats' exhibition opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
Cats rain 3s in exhibition romp over Kentucky Wesleyan

Cats rain 3s in exhibition romp over Kentucky Wesleyan

Kentucky knocks down 21 treys in 123-52 victory.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Cats talk big win in exhibition opener

VIDEO: Cats talk big win in exhibition opener

Cats talk exhibition romp.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond

Published Oct 27, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Auburn
circle avatar
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JDrumUK

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 24-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday night at Kroger Field. To view the entire gallery, click on the images below...

