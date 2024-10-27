Advertisement
in other news
Player Analysis: First Exhibition
It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed
• Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan
BBN got to see Mark Pope's offense for the first time Wednesday. Find out what we took from it.
• David Sisk
Cats rain 3s in exhibition romp over Kentucky Wesleyan
Kentucky knocks down 21 treys in 123-52 victory.
• Jeff Drummond
in other news
Player Analysis: First Exhibition
It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed
• Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan
BBN got to see Mark Pope's offense for the first time Wednesday. Find out what we took from it.
• David Sisk
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Auburn
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 24-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday night at Kroger Field. To view the entire gallery, click on the images below...
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- ATH
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement