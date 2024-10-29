Week 9: Kentucky in the national stat rankings

Each week Cats Illustrated is laying out where the Wildcats stand in various national statistic categories for a broad overview of how the season is going.

There isn't as much week-to-week change in most of the numbers, but here they are after Week 9 for the Cats and everybody else.

Scoring Offense: 19.1 PPG (121st out of 134 teams)

Total Offense: 307.9 YPG (119th)

Yards Per Play: 4.93 (124th)

Passing Offense: 166.1 (124th)

Passer Rating: 109.07 (128th)

Yards Per Attempt: 6.5 YPA (110th)

Completion Percentage: 53.2% (127th)

Rushing Offense: 141.75 YPG (85th)

Yards Per Carry: 3.82 (94th)

Third Down Conversions: 38.78% (82nd)

Red Zone Scoring / TD Rate: 81.82% (85th) / 54.55% (102nd)

Scoring Defense: 19.9 PPG (28th)

Total Defense: 310.4 (21st)

Yards Per Play Defense: 5.75 (86th)

Passing Defense: 178.0 (19th)

Passer Rating Defense: 143.20 (105th)

Yards Per Attempt Allowed: 8.7 YPA (124th)

Completion Percentage: 66.3% (123rd)

Rushing Defense: 132.38 YPG (52nd)

Yards Per Carry Defense: 3.94 YPC (59th)

Third Down Defense: 41.97% (97th)

Red Zone Defense / TD Rate: 75% (18th) / 50% (20th)

Field Goal Percentage: 100% (1st)

Turnover Margin: -2 (86th)

Sacks By: 20 (28th)

Sacks Allowed: 20 (103rd)

TFL By: 54 (23rd)

TFL Against: 45 (81st)

30+ Yard Plays: 8 (125th)

30+ Yard Plays Allowed: 19 (100th)

Kentucky's offense stats have remained bad all season. In some ways they have gotten worse. Everything from the completion percentage to the passer rating is ugly. The passing game in particular has been bad and the stats definitely bear that out.

Defensively things have cratered the past couple of weeks. If you just looks at yards per game allowed Kentucky has one of the best pass defenses in the country. But then you have to consider they have one of the worst passer ratings allowed.

When you've given up about 2.5-times as many explosive plays as you have created, that's typically not going to be a good thing. UK has generated just one 30-yard play per game on average for the season. That's not going to get it done.