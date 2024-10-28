Advertisement
in other news
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Auburn
Looking at the numbers inside the matchup between the Cats and Tigers.
• Jeff Drummond
Player Analysis: First Exhibition
It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed
• Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan
BBN got to see Mark Pope's offense for the first time Wednesday. Find out what we took from it.
• David Sisk
in other news
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Auburn
Looking at the numbers inside the matchup between the Cats and Tigers.
• Jeff Drummond
Player Analysis: First Exhibition
It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed
• Justin Rowland
Three Wildcats Make the Bleacher Report 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- WR
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement